An Arkansas man said he grew the 'mystery seeds' from China in his garden before agriculture officials warned against planting them

An Arkansas man told 5News he planted the “mystery seeds” that Americans have reported receiving from China.

Doyle Crenshaw said he planted the seeds two months ago. Last week, the US Department of Agriculture warned against doing so, since they could contain invasive species.

The state agency is going to remove the plant, 5News reported.

An Arkansas man said he planted the “mystery seeds” from China before hearing the US Department of Agriculture’s warning against doing so.

Residents across the country have reported receiving seeds from China, some marked as jewellery, that they did not order. On July 30, the USDA issued a statement about an investigation into the seeds and advised those who received them to contact local agricultural officials, Insider previously reported.

But Doyle Crenshaw told 5News that he planted the seeds two months ago.

“We brought them down here and planted the seeds just to see what would happen,” Crenshaw told the local CBS affiliate. “Every two weeks I’d come by and put Miracle Grow on it and they just started growing like crazy.”

The seeds grew into a squash-like plant with white fruit and orange flowers, 5News reported. Crenshaw told the outlet the seeds came in a package from China labelled as “‘studded earrings.”

Arkansas Department of Agriculture’s Scott Bray told the local news outlet that the seeds “could introduce an invasive weed, or an invasive insect pest or a plant disease.”

According to the report, the local agriculture department will remove the mysterious plant from Crenshaw’s garden.

On July 29, Osama El-Lissy, a deputy administrator for the USDA’s Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service, announced the agency had identified 14 species of the unsolicited seeds, which included common herbs such as rosemary and sage.

On Monday, the USDA issued instructions for residents to mail seeds they received to specific state locations for further evaluation.

