REPORT: Arkansas Hires Former Michigan State Coach To Replace Bobby Petrino

Photo: AP Images

The Arkansas Razorbacks will reportedly name John L. Smith as football coach today to replace the fired Bobby Petrino.The Associated Press is reporting that Smith will serve as an interim coach for the 2012 season. However, reports on 103.7 in Fayetteville say Smith will not be an interim coach. Rather, his contract is just for one season with no guarantees.



Smith was recently named the head coach at Weber State, after serving as an assistant under Petrino since 2009.

Prior to that, Smith was the head coach at Michigan State where he went 22-26 in four seasons.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.