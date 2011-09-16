Arkansas High School Football Coach Doesn't Punt, Always Onside Kicks And Usually Wins

Kevin Kelly isn’t nuts, crazy or a mad football scientist. The Little Rock, Ark. Pulaski Academy football coach is a cult-coaching figure for his non-traditional tactics.



He doesn’t punt. He almost always attempts onside kicks. And his playbook is filled with gimmicks – like the time he employed all 11 defenders in the box, leaving his opponent’s receivers wide open.

It worked, too. The quarterback misfired under pressure.

Why the outlandish thinking? It’s all in the numbers, he told Sports Illustrated.

According to statistics, an opponent only has a 15% likelier chance of chance of scoring from 10 yards outside the endzone than they do from the 40-yard line.

“It’s like some said, [Punting] is what you do on fourth down, and everyone did it without asking why,” he told SI.

The chances of winning certainly increase when you can take a 29-0 lead – before the other team ever touches the ball. A series of touchdowns and recovered onside kicks only four minutes into a particular game put it out of reach before Pulaski’s opponent ran an offensive set.

The team is the talk of the town. And they’re good. Pulaski is ranked No. 3 in the state AP poll and will likely win their third state title in eight years.

Watch some of Kelly’s antics below.

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.