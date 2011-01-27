Arkansas Grocery Store Literally Shields Children from Elton John US Mag Cover

Photo: Jennifer Huddleston

According to a grocery store in the South you may be risking damage just by gazing on Elton John.



A resident of Mountain Home, Arkansas noticed a “family shield” at her local Harp’s grocery store. Specifically, it was censoring shoppers from seeing the cover of US Weekly Elton John and partner David Furnish holding Zachary, their new infant son.

Not pornography or profanity. A picture of a multi-platinum, international recording artist with his partner and child.

Ironically, as Towle points out, an Arkansas Circuit court struck down a state gay adoption ban in April.

