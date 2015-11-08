The most improbable 4th-down conversion ever leads to Arkansas overtime win over Ole Miss

Arkansas trailed Ole Miss by a touchdown in overtime and it appeared that the game was over … or so it seemed.

After giving up a touchdown to Ole Miss to start overtime, Arkansas needed a touchdown to extend the game. With the ball on the 40-yard line, they faced a 4th-and-25, needing to reach the 15-yard line to keep their hopes alive.

Brandon Allen completed a pass to tight end Hunter Henry. However, he was still about ten yards short of the first down and was about to be tackled.

This is the point where desparation overrules logic and sometimes desparation wins.

Henry lateraled the ball, seemingly to nobody.

He lateraled the ball so far that that it actually came down behind the original line of scrimmage!

In other words, even if Arkansas can somehow come up with the ball, they are still about 26 yards away from gaining a first down and extending the game.

Defying all logic, it work.

Unbelievable.

Arkansas went on to score. They then went for a two-point conversion — at this, why not? — and converted that also.

Razorbacks win.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.