A 19-Year-Old Football Player At Arkansas Died In His Dorm Room Sunday

Photo: AP Images

Garrett Uekman, a back-up tight end for Arkansas died yesterday of an unknown cause, according to The Kansas City Star.Uekman was found in cardiac arrest in his dorm room at 11:15 in the morning Sunday, and was pronounced dead by emergency services personnel an hour later.



His roommate saw him playing video games about an hour earlier.

Arkansas head coach Bobby Petrino said:

“Garrett Uekman was a special member of our family, and we are all saddened by his passing. His loss is a terrible shock, and it makes you realise how precious life is.”

A very sad day for the Arkansas football family.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.