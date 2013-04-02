At Least 12,000 Barrels Of Crude Oil Spill In Arkansas [PHOTOS]

Dina Spector
Arkansas Oil Spill

On Friday, an Exxon Mobile pipeline ruptured in Mayflower, Arkansas, spewing thousands of gallons of crude being transported from Canada’s oil sands.  

The 65-year-old Pegasus pipeline remained shut off on Monday as emergency crews continue to contain the spill, Exxon said in a statement

20-two homes were evacuated after oil painted lawns, roads, and some ducks
 
About 12,000 barrels of oil and water have been recovered so far, the company said.

The cause of the spill is still under investigation. 

Arkansas Oil Spill

Arkansas Oil Spill

Arkansas Oil Spill

Arkansas Oil Spill

Arkansas Oil Spill

Arkansas Oil Spill

China is dealing with more than oil pollution >

If You Think China's Air Is Bad, You Should See The Water >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.