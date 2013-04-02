At Least 12,000 Barrels Of Crude Oil Spill In Arkansas [PHOTOS]

On Friday, an Exxon Mobile pipeline ruptured in Mayflower, Arkansas, spewing thousands of gallons of crude being transported from Canada’s oil sands.



The 65-year-old Pegasus pipeline remained shut off on Monday as emergency crews continue to contain the spill, Exxon said in a statement.

20-two homes were evacuated after oil painted lawns, roads, and some ducks.



About 12,000 barrels of oil and water have been recovered so far, the company said.

The cause of the spill is still under investigation.

