Arkansas’ Marquel Wade got ejected against Vanderbilt yesterday for an illegal helmet-to-helmet hit on a defenseless punt returner.



The Vandy returner was jogging up to catch a short punt when Wade absolutely obliterated him.

There was a long delay, and Wade got tossed.

Arkansas still won 31-28.

Here’s the video:

