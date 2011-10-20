Arkansas Democrat Puts All Treasury Department Nominations On Hold Because Of Dispute With FEMA

Photo: flickr / JRockefellerIV

Sen. Mark Pryor (D-AR) just announced that he is putting all nominations for the Treasury Department on hold over a dispute with FEMA in Arkansas.We’re not sure of the details yet, but Pryor said “I’m going to hold all of their nominees until we sit down and sort this out.”



The hold means that no Treasury Department nominations will be brought up for a vote until Pryor consents. We expect this includes Richard Cordray’s nomination to lead the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau — in defiance of the White House which has pressed the Senate for a swift vote on confirmation.

We’ve reached out to Pryor’s office for comment.

