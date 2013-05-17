The New 'Batman' Video Game Looks Super Realistic

‘Batman: Arkham Origins’ will explore Bruce Wayne’s early years as the Dark Knight.

The Dark Knight returns in an all new video game this fall.



The first trailer for Batman’s “Arkham Origin” is here with Gotham’s finest battling villain Deathstroke.

It’s a really short teaser, but the graphics already look like a vast improvement from franchises previous instalment , “Arkham City.”

Warner Bros. announced news of the prequel game back in February.

Unlike the first two hit games, this one will be made by Warner Bros. two-year old video game startup in Montreal.

Rocksteady produced the first two installments.

Here’s game synopsis:

Batman: Arkham Origins features an expanded Gotham City and introduces an original prequel storyline occurring several years before the events of Batman: Arkham Asylum and Batman: Arkham City. Taking place before the rise of Gotham City’s most dangerous villains and assassins, the game showcases a young, raw, unrefined Batman as he faces a defining moment in his early career as a crime fighter that sets his path to becoming the Dark Knight. As the story unfolds, witness identities being formed and key relationships being forged.

“Arkham Origins” comes out October 25 for the PS3, Xbox 360, Wii U, and PC.

The full game trailer will debut May 20th.

Check out some shots of the game:

If we didn’t know any better, the villain looks like a real person wearing a mask here.

Compare them to 2011’s “Arkham City”:

