Arkadium's Auto-Poker Headed for Vega$, Atlantic City

New York-based gaming software company Arkadium will soon be taking its “FastDeal” computerized poker table to Las Vegas, says the Las Vegas Sun. CEO Kenny Rosenblatt has already sold one table to the Larry Flynt’s Hustler Casino in Gardena, CA. Now he’s hell bent on hitting the Strip.



“We’re planning an expansion into Las Vegas and Atlantic City in the next couple of years,” said Rosenblatt. Arkadium officials plan to work “state by state” with gaming authorities to achieve their goal of putting as many as 1,000 of their automated tables in public cardrooms nationwide by 2010, Rosenblatt said.

Founded in 2001, “family owned” Arkadium has worked with Hearst, CBS, the History Channel, and other major media cos.

