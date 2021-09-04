Ark Invest’s Cathie Wood touts Tesla and Zoom, dismisses bubble fears, and responds to John Paulson’s bitcoin critique in a new interview. Here are the 8 best quotes.

Cathie Wood. ARK Investment Management

Cathie Wood trumpeted Tesla’s growth prospects and predicted Zoom will usurp Cisco.

The Ark invest chief also praised Robinhood and brushed off concerns of a market bubble.

Wood responded to John Paulson’s dismissal of crypto, arguing bitcoin is more than digital gold.

Cathie Wood predicted Tesla’s stock price will quadruple in about four years, suggested Zoom could replace legacy companies like Cisco in enterprise communications, and praised Robinhood for attracting young people to investing in a Yahoo Finance interview this week.

The Ark Invest chief and popular stock picker also responded to billionaire investor John Paulson’s recent dismissal of cryptocurrencies, brushed off concerns about market bubbles, and reiterated her view that a technological revolution is coming.

Here are Wood’s 8 best quotes from the interview, lightly edited and condensed for clarity:

1. “Our base case for Tesla is $US3 ($AU4),000 ($AU4,023).” – Wood expects Elon Musk’s electric-vehicle company to quadruple its market capitalization to nearly $US3 ($AU4) trillion by 2025, partly because its global market share has increased “fairly dramatically” in the past five years.

2. “Many people think of Zoom as nothing more than these video sessions. We think it’s going to start taking more share of the communications stack in technology. Zoom is on its way to usurping the role of players like Cisco. It’s not just about video and stay-at-home or even hybrid, it’s much bigger than that.”

3. “Robinhood has introduced a whole new generation to investing, thinking about their future, and learning the hard way. Some have experimented with options – it doesn’t take long to lose a lot of money with options, and they learn quickly. I actually think Robinhood has done a great service to the investment community.”

4. “John Paulson made an incredible call during the mortgage crisis. What we think he’s missing about cryptocurrencies is they’re much more than a store of value or digital gold. Bitcoin is a new, global monetary system that is completely decentralized and not subject to the whims of policymakers.”

5. “If regulators get together and agree what exactly these cryptocurrencies are, how to define them, that will be a good thing. Certainty will be a good thing for this ecosystem.”

6. “This is the echo of the baby boom. I lived through the baby-boom years and that equity-market move, it was magnificent. I do feel we are in the same place now.” – predicting the bull market will continue for another decade.

7. “We have never been in a period in history where we’ve had five major innovation platforms, involving 14 different technologies, all moving into “S” curves, the curves feeding one another. We’re in a period of explosive innovation. “

8. “Are we in a bubble? We couldn’t be further from it. The average investor doesn’t understand how provocative these next five to 15 years are going to be, as these S curves feed one another and enter exponential growth trajectories that we have never seen before.”