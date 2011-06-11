PHOTOS: Check Out Prince William And Kate Middleton At Arki Busson's Amazing Charity Gala

Photo: AP

Last night was the 10th anniversary dinner of fund-of-funds titan Arki Busson’s children’s charity ARK.The star-studded guest list was Royal-heavy.



There were actual royals: the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge — aka Wills and Kate.

Hedge fund royalty: Arki Busson, Ian Wace, Louis Bacon, Pierre Lagrange and Kevin Rundle.

Hollywood royalty: Kevin Spacey

And model royalty: Elizabeth Hurley and Sophie Dahl.

Almost $28 million was raised for programmes in Africa, Romania, the UK and India.

