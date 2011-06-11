PHOTOS: Check Out Prince William And Kate Middleton At Arki Busson's Amazing Charity Gala

Photo: AP
Last night was the 10th anniversary dinner of fund-of-funds titan Arki Busson’s children’s charity ARK.The star-studded guest list was Royal-heavy.
There were actual royals: the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge — aka Wills and Kate.
Hedge fund royalty: Arki Busson, Ian Wace, Louis Bacon, Pierre Lagrange and Kevin Rundle.
Hollywood royalty: Kevin Spacey
And model royalty: Elizabeth Hurley and Sophie Dahl.
Almost $28 million was raised for programmes in Africa, Romania, the UK and India.
The ARK event was Prince William and Catherine's (as she now likes to be called) first official event as a Royal couple
Ian Wace, another hedge fund manager and CEO of Marshall Wace Asset Management, is the current chairman of ARK
Princess Catherine talks with Anthony and Rachel Williams. Williams is a sponsor of one of the ARK schools in the UK
