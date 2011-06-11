PHOTOS: Check Out Prince William And Kate Middleton At Arki Busson's Amazing Charity Gala

Katya Wachtel
Photo: AP

Last night was the 10th anniversary dinner of fund-of-funds titan Arki Busson’s children’s charity ARK.The star-studded guest list was Royal-heavy.

There were actual royals: the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge — aka Wills and Kate.

Hedge fund royalty: Arki Busson, Ian Wace, Louis Bacon, Pierre Lagrange and Kevin Rundle.

Hollywood royalty: Kevin Spacey

And model royalty: Elizabeth Hurley and Sophie Dahl.

Almost $28 million was raised for programmes in Africa, Romania, the UK and India.

The ARK event was Prince William and Catherine's (as she now likes to be called) first official event as a Royal couple

Hedge fund manager Arki Busson founded ARK in 2002

Ian Wace, another hedge fund manager and CEO of Marshall Wace Asset Management, is the current chairman of ARK

Here's Arki and Prince William

Princess Catherine talks with Anthony and Rachel Williams. Williams is a sponsor of one of the ARK schools in the UK

Stanley Fink, the former CEO and Chairman of Man Group was there

So was hedge fund manager Kevin Gundle of Aurum Funds

Model Sophie Dahl and singer Jamie Callum

Prince William gave the keynote address to 1,000 guests

Louis Bacon of Moore Capital was also there

So was actor Kevin Spacey

And supermodel Liz Hurley

And the surprise musical performers: Kings of Leon!

That's not the only soiree that attracts hedge fund royalty...

