This 32-year-old quit his job to spend over 6 months walking from The Netherlands to New York City

Arjen Ulrich Arjen Ulrich in Kobbefjord, near Nuuk, Greenland.

In March, Arjen Ulrich left hometown of Alkmaar, The Netherlands.

He was headed to New York City — on foot.

“For many years I’ve thought about going for a long distance walk,” 32-year-old Ulrich says. “I’m not sure how that came to mind, but walking gives a sense of freedom and the challenge is, to me, quite appealing.”

“Two years ago, in April 2013, I flew to New York to visit a friend, go to a music festival and to generally experience the big city by drinking a hot chocolate, having lunch and stroll through downtown or Central Park,” he recalls.

“On my way back in the aeroplane, the map of Europe and North America was shown with a projection of the route. I looked at it and saw it was (nearly) flying over the UK, Iceland, and Greenland, countries that have been at the top of my travel list for a long time. I immediately thought of doing the same trip over land, going from country to country — walking this route had, at that moment, not crossed my mind but quite soon I combined the urge of doing a long distance walk with going to New York over land,” he explains.

Ulrich gave notice at his job in February, and set off only weeks later. He has documented his travels on his website, walk2nyc.com, and his Instagram, @arjenulrich.

Keep scrolling to read more about his adventure, in his own words.

'The first week of walking was terrible. I had never walked more than 10km (6.2 miles) before I made the decision of doing this trip. I did four rather easy walks of 34km (21 miles) in the last three months before I left but walking day in day out with a 15kg (33 pound) backpack wasn't easy at all.' Instagram Embed: http://instagram.com/p/zsrQsznSfb/embed/ Width: 658px Day 1 Alkmaar-Haarlem: more detour animals! The beach really beat me this time. There was a lot of wind and it was a difficult walk on the fluffy sand. 'I try to keep walking to a maximum of eight hours, which equals 40km (25 miles). However, when I see I have to do more than that (up to 50km (31 miles)) I will just wake up early and make sure I have enough energy to make it.' Instagram Embed: http://instagram.com/p/0dpRJMHSTA/embed/ Width: 658px Day 20 Calais-Canterbury: since it is 'Patrick van Holland-day' today I ignored Google Maps and went looking for paths through the fields and forrests between Dover and Canterbury. The walk was therefore a bit longer but also a lot more interesting! Thanks Patrick! 'Looking at the flight path of the plane flying from New York to Amsterdam I figured it would be best to at least cover the UK, the Faroe Islands, Iceland, Greenland, Canada and the US. I've added Belgium and France so that I could walk almost entirely to England, taking only the ferry from Calais to Dover. This first part also allowed me to get used to walking while still talking Dutch in an area that is familiar to me. In case something would terribly go wrong, I could easily take a train home.' Instagram Embed: http://instagram.com/p/zrWqHhHSVJ/embed/ Width: 658px Goodbye Alkmaar! 'The total route I planned covered 3,200km (1,988 miles), calculating only the parts from Alkmaar, The Netherlands, to Thurso, Scotland, and from Quebec City, Canada, to New York City.' Instagram Embed: http://instagram.com/p/0TpWVCnSaZ/embed/ Width: 658px Day 113 Søvagur: Close to the place I'm staying there's a lake. Its water flows directly into the ocean creating a very impressive 30-meter high waterfall. I guess I spent nearly five hours walking the cliffs, taking pictures and trying to get even closer to the waterfall. Thanks to Stefan Noordhoek for making this possible! 'When I left on the first of March I had already arranged places to sleep for the first two weeks, as well as hosts in several cities in England. They were mostly friends, family or friends of friends. I also started using Couchsurfing.com, which turned out to be very successful.' Instagram Embed: http://instagram.com/p/0oH3tHnSbc/embed/ Width: 658px Day 24 Harrietsham-Hartley: got myself a place to sleep tonight! All it took was a black marker (proudly sponsored by Bert and Sonja), some paper and ten minutes of waiting outside the local supermarket. Many thanks to Peter and Lesley for taking me in! 'While enjoying the natural spa in Bath, England, looking over the city from the rooftop pool, I thought: 'I walked all the way here already!' That was seriously one of the best thoughts I had in a long time. Thinking about that moment still makes me happy.' Instagram Embed: http://instagram.com/p/1P1jhmnSQI/embed/ Width: 658px Day 40 Bath-Bristol: Good morning to another The New Motion Day! The sun is out already and it's going to be up to 18 degrees today. I'm really happy now that I've brought some swimming short. The go horrible with the walking boots but I don't care about that for now. The New Motion is all about sharing positive energy so feel free to share my website or any photograph! Today my host Jason will join me on my way to Bristol. Not all the way cause he plans to run back. Today is going to be awesome! 'Since I decided to do this walk on such short notice, there wasn't too much time to save up a lot of money. I have some savings though, but I need most of it for when I get back, since I bought a house a few years ago and quit my job to do this trip. Right after planning the route I created a spreadsheet that would give a clear overview on income and expenses for the last three months, and included the goal of spending not more than €10 ($11) a day, resulting in €1,800 ($1,970) for the total of six months.' Instagram Embed: http://instagram.com/p/1S0JIOHSQM/embed/ Width: 658px Day 41 Bristol: The Wikipedia app now offers the possibility to explore the area you're in! Good to know that the Royal York Crescent was just around the corner in Clifton, Bristol. Thanks to Nicole for this amazing view! 'It has been difficult to stick to €10 and on average I'm closer to €20 a day. I found that it's mostly the social connection you don't want to miss out on that costs money. When a host invites you for a drink with friends in the pub, then the social aspect to me is more important than sticking to your wish to live as cheap as possible.' Instagram Embed: http://instagram.com/p/2yeCzNnSVe/embed/ Width: 658px Day 78 Glasgow-Edinburgh: Fish & chips before getting the train back to Edinburgh. The Kelvingrove Art Museum offered a strange collection of art but luckily great paintings by Dutch and French painters! I've got 28 miles coming up tomorrow to Kirkcaldy. Hoping for a bit of sun :) 'I remember discussing the plan with a colleague over lunch. He said: 'If you're doing this for €10 a day, then I would want to sponsor you for a day.' At first I didn't want any sponsors. It would put pressure on what I'm doing as opposed to freedom, and, knowing that I never walked that much before, the trip may have ended quite soon after starting, presenting a failure to the sponsors. However, the idea of having individual people supporting me on specific date sounded very interesting ... All together I have received funds for at least a hundred days.' Instagram Embed: http://instagram.com/p/2GnkP3HSQp/embed/ Width: 658px Day 61 Liverpool-Southport: Just arrived in Southport after 7 hours of walking. The road was quite the opposite to Offa's Dyke Path: easy roads without any hills. The old railway path unfortunately stopped after several miles. My feet are quite OK and I'm looking very much forward to the foot and leg massage at the Portland Hall Spa later today :) My host for tonight is the manager there and booked me in! Whoohoo! Sponsor Ulrich on walk2nyc.com. 'Very often I get asked about the most beautiful place I visited during my walk and although both the nature and urban areas have been very inspiring in all the countries I've seen so far, the people I meet interest me the most.' Instagram Embed: http://instagram.com/p/2QnLnUnSft/embed/ Width: 658px Day 65 Lancaster-Kendal: Yesterday has been a fun day off and ended with this amazing meal with Saffron and her friend Kay. I didn't have a beer on Adriaan Janszen Day but I will make up for it today when I get to Kendal. Tomorrow and Wednesday are going to be rainy so I must enjoy the sun while I can! Cheers! 'I like to see where they live and how they live, what decisions they have made in life and what they have planned for the future. I enjoy living someone else's life for a day or even a moment. I want to get inspired by them and, by that, make decisions -- or at least think -- about my own life. How do I want to live my life and what does my future look like?' Instagram Embed: http://instagram.com/p/4FXruUHSZR/embed/ Width: 658px Day 109 Horsens-Århus: From what I have seen so far, Århus is a very nice city. I'm staying at Barbara's, who lives only minutes walking from the city center and will show me around tomorrow. Later, in the afternoon, I'm probably meeting up with Wiboud and Ilja who are on their way to Denmark right now. At the moment: a cold Dutch beer to celebrate Sheila's birthday! Thanks for the support! 'During my travels I've enjoyed the company of a new friend while walking from London to Hillington; my Couchsurfing host from Bath joined me to Bristol and another host met me halfway from Swindon to Devices with a packed lunch (his wife took my heavy backpack home by car). I have met a few people along the way, mostly other walkers or people enjoying their hometown surroundings.' Instagram Embed: http://instagram.com/p/4PUWacnSei/embed/ Width: 658px Day 113 Søvagur: Close to the place I'm staying there's a lake. Its water flows directly into the ocean creating a very impressive 30-meter high waterfall. I guess I spent nearly five hours walking the cliffs, taking pictures and trying to get even closer to the waterfall. Thanks to Stefan Noordhoek for making this possible! 'Hitchhiking through the north of Iceland from Seyðisfjörður (east) to Reykjavik (west) resulted in one of the best experiences on this trip so far. With still more than 350km to go I got a ride from a Canadian guy who was spending his three short days in Iceland by driving around the whole country, only to stop to take pictures or for a short nap in the car. I joined him through the night, saw the sunset and sunrise at 2:30am and slept outside on a piece of grass, finding the sun high up in the sky warming up my face as I woke up at 9am. That was freedom in near-perfect form!' Instagram Embed: http://instagram.com/p/4cHbLeHSe0/embed/ Width: 658px Day 118 Reykjavik: During our trip through the fjords of north west Iceland we stopped many times to take pictures. The sunset brought out the best colours and this church was just magical! Thanks again to Stefan Noordhoek for his support! 'I have been thinking about the last day of walking. I hope that getting to New York feels as good as I think it's going to be, walking over one of the bridges into Manhattan, with the sun in my face, knowing that it's only one more hour to the finish line.' Instagram Embed: http://instagram.com/p/3vypZJnSQ6/embed/ Width: 658px Day 101 Edinburgh: Shave it or save it? 'I met a lot of people who said that they wouldn't be able to walk such a long distance. Well, I never walked long distances before but I believed that I could do it and I needed to try it to know for sure. Only by doing do we learn about our own limits. Not giving it a try because people tell you it's impossible doesn't give you anything.' Instagram Embed: http://instagram.com/p/5XikE1nSQv/embed/ Width: 658px Day 141 Reykjavik: Not only was I very fortunate getting a ride all the way from Skaftafell to Reykjavik, stopping at most of the important tourist places made this trip close to perfect. The Seljalandsfoss really showed how beautiful nature can be. The waterfall danced in the strong winds, giving tourist a fresh shower and a wet camera while also collaborating with the sun in making the most awesome rainbows! A cave in the mountain allowes for walking completely around the small pond the waterfall feeds. It's understandably a very popular tourist attraction! Thanks to the family for posing unawarely ;) 'I like the thought of freedom and being able of doing what you want to do. Take action and make positive life changes in whatever situation you are. With that I hope to inspire people a bit into doing what they have always wanted to do. It is possible but it takes courage.' Instagram Embed: http://instagram.com/p/5ZeWK8nSUH/embed/ Width: 658px Day 142 Reykjavik-Halifax: Very last day in Iceland as I fly to Halifax, Canada, tonight! Stoked to finally getting there! Iceland has been great these couple of days and I'm really happy that I took the change of exploring the south a bit. I would definitely want to come back some day, rent a car and simply drive around. So much to see!

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.