Arjen Robben Flopped For A Game-Winning Penalty In The 94th Minute To Eliminate Mexico

Netherlands forward Arjen Robben drew a controversial stoppage-time penalty to beat Mexico 2-1 in the World Cup Round of 16.

The Dutch equalised in the 88th minute. Five minutes later, Robben cut inside, felt contact from Rafa Marquez, and went down.

It’s clearly a flop. Robben throws his arms back and falls to the ground like he was shot.

But it looks like Marquez steps on Robben’s foot a little bit, which is always a foul:

Marquez catches his toes.

Robben has a reputation for diving. And he certainly goes down easily and unnecessarily dramatically here. But it’s not a case where he made something out of nothing — Marquez did foul him. It’s a case where Robben feels a little bit of contact and behaves as if Marquez tackled him to the ground in order to win the penalty.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.