Arizona's incredible Antelope Canyon is the most-visited slot canyon in the Southwest

Arizona’s Antelope Canyon is an incredibly unique natural wonder that draws tourists from all over the world to Arizona.

It’s a slot canyon, which means that it was formed by water rushing through rock. The narrow formation has two parts: an upper and lower section, both of which are only accessible by guided tour.

Tours are usually given by people from the Navajo tribe because the canyon sits on Navajo land in Page, Arizona. Although tours are around $25, Antelope Canyon is one of the most-visited slot canyons in the Southwest.

It’s easy to see why.

Story by Sarah Schmalbruch and editing by Carl Mueller

