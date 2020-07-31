An Arizona woman who recorded herself destroying a face mask display in Target says she has lost all of her PR clients and her husband is filing for divorce

REUTERS/Mike Blake Face masks are shown for sale with backpacks at a Walmart store in Encinitas, California, on July 28, 2020.

Melissa Rein Lively, of Scottsdale, Arizona, told USA Today that she spent a week in a mental health facility after filming herself destroying a face mask display at a Target on July 4.

She said extreme stress from the pandemic led to a “manic bipolar episode,” and that after the incident she spent a week in a mental health facility.

She said in the aftermath of the incident, her husband filed for divorce and she has lost all of her clients at her public relations firm.

“I think mental illness has been really something that has not been addressed as a result of this pandemic, because what happened to me was scary and it changed my life forever,” she told USA Today.

“I think mental illness has been really something that has not been addressed as a result of this pandemic, because what happened to me was scary and it changed my life forever. I felt I had absolutely no control over my actions,” Rein Lively told USA Today.

The CEO and founder of a public relations firm in Scottsdale, Rein Lively said that when she returned home from Target, her husband called the police and she had to undergo a psychiatric evaluation.

“I can absolutely see that how I acted was unbelievably inappropriate, not to mention classless and just completely out of character for how I conduct myself, professionally and personally,” she told USA Today.

She said she also received death threats after video of the incident spread across the internet.

She said she’s speaking out now to encourage others facing mental health problems to seek help

She’s now speaking out in hopes of letting others facing mental health problems know that they’re “not alone in facing mental illness.”

Rein Lively is returning to a mental health program for further treatment next week, and she hopes she can restore her reputation, too.

“It’s going to take a long time for me to rebuild the trust from people, you know, as I get my life and career back on track,” she told USA Today. “I love what I do and am passionate about what I do and I’m going to fight this.”

The Centres for Disease Control and Prevention has listed mental health resources on its website in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

The agency said stress can lean to worsening chronic health problems and mental health problems, as well as changes in sleep and eating patterns.

“The coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) pandemic may be stressful for people. Fear and anxiety about a new disease and what could happen can be overwhelming and cause strong emotions in adults and children,” the CDC said. “Public health actions, such as social distancing, can make people feel isolated and lonely and can increase stress and anxiety. However, these actions are necessary to reduce the spread of COVID-19.”

