The Monster Arizona Wildfire As Seen From Space

The Wallow wildfire in Arizona near the new Mexico border has grown to the 2nd-largest wildfire in the state’s history. Now there is concern that it could cause significant power blackouts (ABC story and videos).

Here’s what this thing looks like on a NASA MODIS satellite image taken yesterday at 1:25 pm local time. The AZ/NM border is shown as a pale vertical line. Click for a larger view:



And here’s detail of the active fire zone from the same image, with the border removed:

This post was published at SkyTruth.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.