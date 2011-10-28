This Tells You Everything You Need To Know About How Dumb The BCS Is

Arizona Western College of Yuma is the 30th-best college football team in the country according to Ken Massey’s computer ranking, the LA Times reports.



Massey’s computer ranking is part of the overall BCS ranking that ultimately spits out who will play in the national title game.

Arizona Western falls to 88th in the ranking that Massey actually submits to the BCS. But still, it’s ridiculous that a junior college team is ranked in the top-tier of college football.

The problems stems from the fact that Massey includes all 724 college teams that play football in his ranking.

Here’s how the LAT explained it:

Asked how a [junior college team] could even receive a BCS rating, Massey emailed a connect-the-dots matrix that started with Arizona Western’s win against New Mexico Military this month and ended with Arizona defeating UCLA.

Yes, this is how they pick the national champion in college football.

