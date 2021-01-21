Arizona was an early battleground for 'Stop The Steal' protesters leading up to the Capitol siege

- “Stop the Steal” protests in Arizona began popping up after Election Day and have continued almost daily ever since.
- Some demonstrators like Jacob Chansley, the “Q Shaman,” participated in the Capitol riot on January 6.
- The Arizona movement did not effect the official vote count, but demonstrators are preparing to keep their momentum going even after Biden’s inauguration on Wednesday.
