Arizona State University students demand Kyle Rittenhouse’s removal from online classes following his acquittal

Kyle Rittenhouse waits for the jury to enter the room to continue testifying during his trial at the Kenosha County Courthouse on November 10, 2021 in Kenosha, Wisconsin. Photo by Sean Krajacic-Pool/Getty Images

Student organizations are asking Arizona State University to expel Kyle Rittenhouse.

Rittenhouse enrolled as an online student for the ASU academic session that started on October 13.

Multiple ASU student groups have organized a protest against Rittenhouse set for Wednesday.

Several student organizations at Arizona State University are calling for the institution to expel Kyle Rittenhouse after the 18-year-old was acquitted two weeks ago for fatally shooting two men and injuring a third during August protests over the police shooting of Jacob Blake.

Members of Students for Socialism ASU, Students for Justice in Palestine, Mecha de ASU, and the Multicultural Solidarity Coalition held an event Monday night to make signs for the rally they’ve organized and scheduled for Wednesday in protest of Rittenhouse’s enrollment.

“The danger Kyle Rittenhouse presents is not just as a person on campus, representing the violence marginalized people face every day, but the racist and fascist right-wing elements that he will bring on campus,” a statement from event organizers obtained by Insider reads. “Having such a high-profile right-wing fascist icon on our campus would be giving these organizations a free pass to recruit and organize students.”

The groups also created a list of demands they are asking ASU officials to meet, including releasing a statement against Rittenhouse and white supremacy.

“Even with a not-guilty verdict from a flawed ‘justice’ system — Kyle Rittenhouse is still guilty to his victims and the families of those victims. Join us to demand from ASU that these demands be met to protect students from a violent, blood-thirsty murderer,” an Instagram post shared by the event’s organizers said.

A November 10 investigation by Phoenix-based TV station 12News confirmed that although Rittenhouse has not gone through the admissions process, he is enrolled as a non-degree seeking ASU Online student for the academic session that started on October 13.

Following his acquittal, Rittenhouse said he dropped his two online classes at ASU because of the pressure of the trial but wants to pick them back up, complete them, and finish his degree in person on campus, according to WBTW.

When reached by Insider, an ASU spokesperson confirmed that Rittenhouse is not currently enrolled in any classes and did not have to go through admissions to enroll as an online non-degree-seeking student.

Insider has reached out to representatives of Rittenhouse for comment.