Ski Down A Slope Of Human Waste At This Arizona Resort

Would you ski down this?

Photo: Inhabit.com

Ski down the slopes in Arizona and enjoy the fresh air. Just watch out if snow at this new resort spews up and hits you in the face, because it’s actually recycled human waste. (via Inhabitat).The Snowbowl Ski Resort in Flagstaff, Az. has plans to make artificial snow using 180 millions gallons of “sewage effluent,” also known as the out-flowing of recycled human waste.



The resort is located 12,000 feet above land level in the San Francisco Peaks. Its owners have brainstormed for years ways to create artificial snow in the desert state. Their hope is that their waste-based solution will expand the ski season.

The “poop snow” plan has already commenced with work on a 15-mile pipeline that will pump the wastewater to a reservoir for storage.

When the resort is lacking the real white stuff, it will pump the effluent into large fans that will make a fine mist of water droplets.

Then, those droplets are frozen and they become “snow.” If the plan goes through, The Snowbowl Resort will be the first in the world to use 100 per cent wastewater.

The wastewater is safe for people as long as its been treated, according to the Environmental Protection Agency. But the nearby Native American community and environmentalists are still putting up a fight against the plan due to health concerns.

The groups claim an U.S. Geological Survey found that even clean wastewater can pose a threat due to the wide range of organic chemicals, pharmaceuticals, hormones, industrial pollutants, carcinogens and endocrine disruptors.

The Native Americans are also worried that the resort is literally soiling their sacred land.

So is this a brilliant way to ski all season while recycling? Or just a crappy idea?

