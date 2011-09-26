The Arizona Republic Takes On The Corruption Of The BCS

Photo: AP

The Arizona Republic has followed up their killer takedown of the Fiesta Bowl, with a massive, multi-part investigation that eviscerates the rest of the BCS and the entire bowl system.It not only digs into the big (repeated) criticisms of college football’s postseason — corrupt bowl officials who use the games as their personal piggy bank; “non-profits” that hoard millions and give nothing to charity; bowl trips that cost schools more than they earn in winnings — but also breaks down the financial records of all the major bowls.



And that doesn’t even get into the fact that it creates boring, drama-free postseason matchups that are unfair to any school not in the 6 major conferences (and some that are.)

It will be a week-long series that covers all aspects of the postseason scam, and if it’s half as good as their Fiesta Bowl examination — that ended with the Bowl director being fired in disgrace and the possible loss of the Fiesta’s non-profit status — it’s sure to be an important blow in the fight against college sports’ most corrupt institution.

Fans eager to see the bowl system come crashing down and a playoff emerge from the ashes will be delighted.

