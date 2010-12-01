Arizona Quarterback Flips Out On Reporter During Post-Game Press Conference

During the fourth quarter of last night’s blowout loss to the 49ers, TV cameras caught Arizona Cardinals quarterback Derek Anderson laughing with a teammate on the sidelines.



So at the post-game press conference, a reporter asked him why he was laughing after such a horrible performance. Anderson was no longer amused. A epic meltdown ensued.

Watch:



Anderson yelled (among other things): “I take this serious! Real serious! I put my heart and soul into this every single week!” He then stormed off, refusing to answer anymore questions.

The reporter in the video was actually the second one to bring up the sideline laughing. The first time he was asked, Anderson replied that offensive lineman Deuce Lutui had merely said something to try and keep him positive.

Anderson was 16 of 35 for 196 yards, one interception, and no touchdowns. The Cardinals lost 27-6, for their sixth straight defeat.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.