Arizona 2020 presidential election results

Arizona is normally a Republican mainstay in presidential elections. The state has voted for a Republican president in every election but one since 1972.

The state’s delegation in Congress is split: six Democrats and five Republicans.

Arizona holds 11 electoral votes and is expected to be a competitive race.

