Arizona just threw mass shade at the New York Times

I just got back from Thanksgiving vacation in Arizona. While driving I-10 between Tucson and Arizona, I saw this sign several times:

It’s a reference to the bizarre New York Times guacamole recipe from last summer, where the writer inexplicably included peas. Since guacamole is Mexican, and Arizona borders Mexico and New York does not, I’m inclined to agree with Arizona on this one. Tomatoes, maybe. Peas, no.

The signs actually went up a few days before Thanksgiving, and the Arizona Department of Transportation tweeted about it as well:

Peas in your guacamole? An unusual message to get you to think before you drink. #DriveSober pic.twitter.com/euCHHwALhk

— Arizona DOT (@ArizonaDOT) November 25, 2015

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.