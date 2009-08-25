Arizona Park Rangers Use Twitter To Beg Campers Not To Litter So Much

Remember how the recession was going to make us all morally better? Consumers wouldn’t pile on debt, we’d all learn to appreciate love instead of money, and we’d be better stewards of the environment.



Well, at least when it comes to the environment, that’s not really happening.

From the Associated Press:

Officials say trash is piling up in forests around Arizona as sloppy hikers, campers and other people are using the land as a dumping ground and workers don’t have the time or the staff to keep up with it.

In July, the Coconino National Forest posted a plea on Twitter for people to pick up after themselves.



A spokeswoman for the northern Arizona forest says some people deliberately don’t pick up their garbage.



Then there are those that put it in big garbage bags and leave them next to forest roads as though there’s a scheduled service to pick them up.



And when people leave human waste in their bags, forest employees with hazardous-materials training have to be called to handle it.



Officials say that takes workers away from their main duties, such things as responding to fires and building and maintaining trails.

