WATCH: Arizona And Oregon State Players Rumbled After An Idiotic Taunt Last Night

Things got heated between Arizona and Oregon State last night when Wildcats guard Kyle Fogg made a lay-up over OSU’s Jared Cunningham and then decided to taunt and shove him for some reason.



Cunningham shoved him back, other players got involved, and we had a full-fledged kerfuffle on our hands.

It wasn’t much of a fight, but here’s a pretty intense video from the baseline (via Big Lead Sports):

