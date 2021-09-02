Ex-Arizona nurse accused of sexually assaulting an incapacitated patient pleads guilty to lesser charges

This Friday, Jan. 4, 2019, photo shows Hacienda HealthCare in Phoenix. Ross D. Franklin/AP Photo

A former Arizona nurse who had been accused of sexually assaulting an incapacitated patient in 2018 pleaded guilty to two abuse charges, KTAR News reported.

Nathan Sutherland pleaded guilty to sexual abuse and abuse of a vulnerable adult in connection with the attack.

Sutherland was arrested in 2019 as a suspect for the crime when a Phoenix woman who was being treated at the Hacienda Skilled Nursing Facility healthcare facility in Phoenix for more than 20 years gave birth unexpectedly.

The nurse initially pleaded not guilty to sexual assault when he appeared in court in 2019, despite the fact that a DNA sample confirmed he was the father of the victim’s child.

