Arizona Considers Bills To Ban Swear Words And Protect Conservatives In College

Two bills in Arizona may push some professors out

New legislation in Arizona will look to protect conservative professors from discrimination, while punishing others who violate obscenity standards, according to Inside Higher Ed.The first bill, introduced by Republican Representative Tom Forese, is designed to help conservatives who are facing obstacles in the hiring and tenure process because of their views. According to the bill, higher education is lacking a “plurality of methodologies and perspectives.”



The bill is being contested by some who say the legislation will create hiring issues, and allow conservative professors to claim “disparate impact” by pointing to a high percentage of liberal professors.

The second proposed law, known as the “G-rated” bill, will prohibit professors from using obscenities that would violate FCC broadcasting standards.

Republican Senator Lori Klein is behind the bill, which would punish multiple offenses of this rule with the professor’s termination.

Some instructors, like University of Arizona physiology professor Timothy Secomb, worry about being able to have frank discussions in the classroom that may deal with sex, or discussing literature with slurs.

A post on Dean Dad concerning both pieces of legislature notes sarcastically: “It’s heartening to see the state that allows police to randomly stop brown people and ask for their papers suddenly develop a concern for the equal protection of the laws.”

