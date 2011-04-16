Iraqi Living In Arizona Sentenced To 34 Years For Killing "Westernized" Daughter

Photo: Daily News

Faleh Hassan Almaleki, 50, was sentenced Friday to 34 years in an Arizona prison for the 2009 murder of his daughter, Noor Almaleki, according to Reuters.Enraged at his daughters rejection of an arranged Iraqi marriage at 17, and disgraced that the girl was living with her boyfriend and his mother, Almaleki ran down his daughter and the mother in his Jeep Cherokee as they walked through a Phoenix parking lot.



According to Reuters, the prosecution maintained that Almaleki waited for the pair to emerge and “revved and raced that car right into them.”

Noor Almaleki died from her injuries, and the mother, whose name was not mentioned, survived.

He was arrested in London after fleeing the U.S. following the murder.

