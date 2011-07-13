Arizona Immigration Law Critics Will Be Staked Out At Tonight's All-Star Game

Photo: Flickr User ONE/MILLION (www.flickr.com

PHOENIX (AP) — Critics of a polarising immigration law in Arizona plan to stake out Major League Baseball’s All-Star Game in downtown Phoenix on Tuesday despite triple-digit heat.The pro-immigrant group Somos America plans to have up to 75 members stationed outside Chase Field to pass out white ribbons to fans and spread their message against the law, widely known as SB1070.



Roberto Reveles, the group’s founding president, says that they want to express their opposition to the law and chose white ribbons as a symbol of unity.

The law requires all immigrants to obtain or carry immigration registration papers and requires police, while enforcing other laws, to question people’s immigration status if there is a reasonable suspicion they’re in the country illegally.

The law is being challenged in federal court.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.