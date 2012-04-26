The Arizona Immigration Law Decision Could Change Our Immigration System And Be A Liability For Obama

Brett LoGiurato

Earlier today, the Supreme Court found itself in the middle of another issue swarming with political implications — the Arizona immigration law. 

It didn’t go so well for the government — not even with Obama-friendly justices

Here, we take a deeper look at what’s at stake and the potential ramifications of the Supreme Court’s decision, which is expected sometime in June. 

 

Produced by Daniel Goodman and Brett LoGiurato

