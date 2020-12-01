Arizona's Republican governor dunked on Trump after the president criticised him for certifying that the state voted for Biden

Ross D. Franklin/AP Images Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey in Phoenix on July 1, 2020.

Arizona’s Republican governor Doug Ducey has defended his state’s election procedures after President Donald Trump singled him out, without evidence, for alleged corruption.

Ducey certified Arizona’s election result in President-elect Joe Biden’s favour on Monday, enraging the president.

Trump phoned in to Arizona’s election hearings on Monday, alleging “horrible fraud” on Ducey’s part, and then took his anger to Twitter.

Ducey then tweeted a thread outlining his pride in the state’s election procedures and his commitment to the law.

Trump has hit out several times at GOP figures whom he deemed insufficiently loyal as he continues to challenge the election.

Arizona’s Republican governor hit back at President Donald Trump after the president slammed him for confirming that President-elect Joe Biden had won the state.

Doug Ducey formally certified that Biden had won the state by 10,457 votes on Monday, awarding the Democrat 11 electoral votes, after a set of hearings challenging the results.

Trump criticised Ducey early by calling in to the hearing itself and, provoking boos from supporters, saying without evidence that Ducey had shown “such corruption, such horrible fraud.”

Then soon after Ducey certified the state for Biden, Trump began a Twitter rampage against him, including retweeting a meme about his alleged corruption.

Brian Kemp: "My state ran the most corrupt election in American history." Doug Ducey: "Hold my beer." — John D ● (@RedWingGrips) November 30, 2020

The president also shared a post that said Ducey had “betrayed” Arizona, adding: “TRUE!”

He also shared several other tweets about Ducey and the state’s election system.

AP Photo/Patrick Semansky President Donald Trump.

On Tuesday morning, Ducey responded in a nine-tweet thread defending his state’s election procedures.

The governor did not mention Trump, but said that he had talked about his state’s election system “in the Oval Office.”

“I’ve been pretty outspoken about Arizona’s election system, and bragged about it quite a bit, including in the Oval Office. And for good reason,” he began.

We’ve been doing early voting since 1992. Arizona didn’t explore or experiment this year. We didn’t cancel election day voting as some pushed for — we weren’t going to disenfranchise any voter. 2/ — Doug Ducey (@dougducey) December 1, 2020

In the thread, Ducey said “we have some of the strongest election laws in the country,” and noted that every vote’s signature is verified by hand.

He described how the state had used bipartisan poll observers, and prohibited measures that the Democratic Party has pushed for in some states, such as third-party ballot collection and no ballots allowed after Election Day.

He went on to throw down a gauntlet for legal challenge, which now must be filed within five days of the certification.

The canvass of the election triggers a 5-day window for any elector to bring a credible challenge to the election results in court. If you want to contest the results, now is the time. Bring your challenges. 8/ — Doug Ducey (@dougducey) December 1, 2020

Trump has not hesitated to take aim at fellow Republicans if he does not deem them loyal enough, with “RINO” â€” an acronym for “Republican in name only” â€” a favoured insult.

On November 20, Trump took a swipe at Sen. Mitt Romney and called him a RINO after the senator said he did not vote for Trump and criticised his election-fraud claims.

On November 22, Trump also singled out Gov. Larry Hogan for criticism and deemed him a “RINO” on Twitter, after he broke ranks to urge the president to concede.

On November 26, the president also called Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensburger â€” who said he and his family had voted for Trump in 2020 â€” an “enemy of the people” after the state voted for Biden.

And on November 29, Trump told Fox Business that he regretted supporting Georgia’s GOP governor Brian Kemp, citing the state’s use of Dominion Voting Systems machines â€” which have been criticised by Republicans and subject to many false allegations â€” during the election.

