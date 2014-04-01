Police Reviewing Video Of An 'Innocent' Woman Getting Thrown Into A Bench By A Cop During Arizona Riot

Tuscon police will investigate a video that appears to show an officer in riot gear knocking a innocent student into a park bench during Saturday night’s riot the Arizona Daily Star reports.

The video was posted on YouTube after the University of Arizona’s loss to Wisconsin, and it surfaced on Deadspin late Sunday night.

The student who shot the video told the Arizona Daily Star that the girl who got hit wasn’t doing anything wrong:

“These girls had been trying to get to their car. The girl is on her phone not paying attention and this cop came out of nowhere and just leveled her. After that everyone just started yelling and she started crying.”

Fifteen people were arrested, and police resorted to using pepper balls and bean bags after students refused to obey orders to disperse after the game.

In the video, the girl is walking down the street when an officer in riot gear runs from off camera and hits her into the bench.

The full video (NSFW language):

