ARIZONA: Trump with a slim lead

Arizona — a state that has been won by one Democratic presidential candidate since 1948 — is in play in 2016.

With 51% of precincts reporting, Republican nominee Donald Trump held a slim lead of less than 30,000 votes over Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton.

The latest RealClearPolitics average had Trump over Clinton by 4 points. However, earlier last week, the average had Clinton leading by less than 1 point.

The state’s 11 electoral votes will prove critical to Trump. Should he lose the state, there is virtually no path for him to reach the needed 270 to win. Clinton can reach 270 more easily than Trump if she were to lose the state.

The only Democrat to win Arizona since 1948 was Clinton’s husband, Bill, in 1996.

Polls in the Grand Canyon State closed at 10 p.m. EST.

Arizona is also home to a Senate race between longtime Republican Sen. John McCain — the 2008 GOP nominee for president — and Democratic Rep. Ann Kirkpatrick. The Associated Press called that race for McCain.

The most recent RealClearPolitics polling average had McCain up a comfortable 10 points on Kirkpatrick.

