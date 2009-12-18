Arizona Dog Pounds See 2,300% Growth In Chihuahuas

The Associated Press reports that the year-over-year growth in Chihuahuas in dog pounds in Maricopa County is a whopping 2300 per cent!



From the AP:

The shelters are overflowing with Chihuahuas.

In the last two months, the shelters received 821 Chihuahuas. That’s 230 more than the same time last year.

As of Thursday, there were 84 Chihuahuas ready for adoption.

Animal care and control officials aren’t sure why the Chihuahua phenomenon is occurring.

They say it could be due to the media attention the little dog has received or perhaps the breed is being over bred.

“Do not let their small size fool you,” said MCACC Spokesperson Aprille Hollis. “Chihuahuas do tend to think of themselves as bigger than they really are and can be chock full of attitude. These mighty little dogs do enjoy going out for walks, but also love to be carried. They can be protective of their owners and bond quickly to one person.”

The shelter is offering a special deal this weekend with a Chihuahua adoption fee of only $36.

