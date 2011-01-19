Awful Dad Cancels Family Trip To Disneyland Because It Coincides With Arizona Diamondbacks' FanFest

Jeff Summers’ kids may never forgive him for this.



His son was scheduled to perform at Disneyland with his school band this February, so the die hard Diamondbacks fan had planned to bring his family along on vacation.

Summers was pleased that the trip was scheduled before the season so he wouldn’t have to sacrifice any D’backs games.

But he never expected the Disney trip to coincide with Diamondbacks FanFest.

That was unacceptable scheduling for Summers, who canceled the trip.

Here’s his rationale:

“What could the school possibly be thinking? Depriving kids from the opportunity to go down onto the playing surface at Chase Field seemed more like detention to me. I tried calling the school to express my concerns but instead of understanding I was met with blank stares. Surely they were not going to go through with this, would they?

Alas, they were steadfast in their decision to be gone during Diamondbacks FanFest. Those poor band members were going to miss a trip to the Happiest Place on Earth (Chase Field) to be at the Second Happiest Place on Earth (Disneyland).

So while the other kids will be forced to eat Mickey Bars, ride Space Mountain, and visit Donald Duck; my kids will get to tour the Diamondbacks clubhouse, play whiffleball with Diamondbacks players, sample ballpark food, and meet Baxter.

I figure this may just put me over the top; I can definitely see a nomination for Father of the Year for this one. Good thing I got involved in my kids’ education; this could have been a disaster.”

It’s hard to tell if Summers is being completely serious, but in reading the full blog post it sure seems that way. At least he seems to be aware that his decision was somewhat…controversial.

