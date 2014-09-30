NFL Head Coach Gives Great Quote Putting His Own Performance In Humbling Perspective

At 3-0, the Arizona Cardinals are one of only two remaining undefeated teams. They are also one of the biggest surprises in the NFL this season as many thought the Cardinals would take a step backwards following their impressive 10-6 run a year ago.

Including his stint as the Indianapolis Colts interim head coach in 2012, Cardinals head coach Bruce Arians is now 22-9 as a head coach in the NFL after 20 seasons as an assistant coach.

That success has earned Arians some well-deserved praise. But he also made it clear that the success isn’t going to his head with what Sports Illustrated’s Peter King calls the “quote of the month.”

While Arians is being humble in his response, he is also undoubtedly sending a message to his players. Even though the team is off to a great start they still play in what is arguably the best division in the NFL and home to the defending Super Bowl champions Seattle Seahawks.

In fact, Arians later added that teams “can’t forget the practice-every-single-day thing” and that it is “the process” that makes a team great.

