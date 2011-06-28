Arizona Cardinal Darnell Dockett Is Live-Tweeting As Police Try To Search His Car RIGHT NOW

Arizona Cardinals lineman Darnell Dockett was stopped by the cops today and police wanted to search his car. He refused and now it looks like they’re trying to get a search warrant.



How do we know this? Because Dockett is updating all his fans, live on Twitter. He’s at @ddockett.

Photo: Twitter

Judging by his feed, it seems he’s been waiting in his car for at least an hour. Maybe two. We’ll keep an eye on it for now…. but this could get interesting.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.