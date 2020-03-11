How to watch Joe Biden and Bernie Sanders debate one-on-one the first time on March 15

AP Photo/Patrick Semansky Democratic presidential candidates, Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., left, and former Vice President Joe Biden, right, participate in a Democratic presidential primary debate at the Gaillard Centre,

On Sunday, March 15, former VP Joe Biden and Sen. Bernie Sanders will face off one-on-one for the first time in a presidential debate.

The debate will be held without a live audience or spin room due to concerns over the nationwide novel coronavirus update, a DNC spokeswoman announced on Tuesday evening.

CNN and Univision in partnership with the Congressional Hispanic Caucus’ BOLD PAC are co-hosting the debate in Phoenix, Arizona on the evening of Sunday, March 15.

The debate will air from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. local time, and 8 p.m. to 10 p.m. Eastern Time. and will be available to watch live on CNN, CNN En Español, Univision, on CNN.com, and on all CNN mobile and TV apps.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

On Sunday, March 15, the last two major Democratic presidential candidates standing – former VP Joe Biden and Sen. Bernie Sanders – will face off one-on-one for the first time in a presidential debate.

CNN and Univision in partnership with the Congressional Hispanic Caucus’ BOLD PAC are co-hosting the eleventh presidential debate of the Democratic primary in Phoenix, Arizona two days before the state’s March 17 primary.

In order to qualify for the March debate, candidates have to earn 20% of the approximately 1,300 pledged delegates allocated so far in the Democratic nomination process. While almost 20 states and territories have voted so far, some Super Tuesday states including California and Colorado are still counting mail-in ballots.

Decision Desk HQ in partnership with the University of Virginia Centre for Politics estimates that Biden has won 612 of the total delegates allocated so far compared to 536 for Sanders, making them the only two candidates still in the race to have earned over 20%.

The Arizona debate won’t be cancelled over the novel coronavirus

The debate is proceeding full speed ahead without a live audience due to concerns over the ongoing outbreak of the novel coronavirus. There are currently 805 confirmed coronavirus cases in the United States, including 28 total nationwide deaths and six cases of the disease reported in the state of Arizona.

Multiple states have now declared states of emergency over the virus as public health officials warn that huge groups of people gathering in highly-attended events can accelerate the virus’ spread.

On Tuesday, both the Sanders and Biden campaign announced they would be cancelling planned Tuesday evening rallies in Cleveland, Ohio over coronavirus concerns after the state reported three coronavirus cases and Ohio Governor Mike DeWine declared a state of emergency.

Democratic National Committee spokeswoman Xochitl Hinojosa confirmed to the Arizona Republic on Tuesday that “there are no plans to cancel the debate.”

Later on Tuesday, Hinojosa clarified that to mitigate the spread of the coronavirus, there will be no live audience attending the debate and no post-debate spin room “at the request of both campaigns and out of an abundance of caution.”

Statement on attendance/coverage of CNN’s March 15th Democratic Presidential debate in Phoenix, AZ: pic.twitter.com/nRYzyfurOQ — CNN Communications (@CNNPR) March 10, 2020

“We understand the responsibility that comes with hosting an event under these circumstances. We are taking strong precautions, and, most importantly, breaking down communication silos,” a spokeswoman for Phoenix Mayor Kate Gallego also told the Arizona Republic, saying the local and state officials are in constant communication with the DNC and CNN.

As the Republic noted, other big events in the region including the South by Southwest festival in Austin, Texas and the BNP Paribas tennis tournament in Indian Wells, California have been cancelled over coronavirus concerns.

How to watch the Arizona debate:

The debate will air from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. local time, and 8 p.m. to 10 p.m. Eastern Time.

CNN anchor Jake Tapper, CNN chief political correspondent Dana Bash, and Univision anchor Jorge Ramos will moderate the debate.

In addition to exclusively airing on CNN, CNN En Español, and Univision, the debate will be live-streamed for free without requiring a cable log-in on CNN.com. The debate will also be available on CNN and CNN.go iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon, and Chromecast apps.

For those who can’t watch, you can also listen to the debate on SiriusXM radio and the Westwood Radio Network.

Read more:

LIVE UPDATES: See the full results of the March 10 Democratic primaries

6 states have 2020 primary elections on Tuesday. Here’s what they’re doing to protect voters in light of the new coronavirus outbreak.

15 maps show how much worse Bernie Sanders fared in the 2020 Super Tuesday primaries compared with 2016

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.