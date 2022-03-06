Arizona ammunition company pledges to send a million bullets to Ukraine’s army, saying it stands for freedom and democracy

Following Russia’s large-scale attacks on Ukraine, more than a million people have fled the country. Anadolu Agency/Getty Images

An ammunition company has pledged to give a million bullets to Ukraine’s armed forces.

Ammo said it supported Ukraine’s fight for freedom and democracy.

It added that it hoped diplomacy will win the day and condemned Russia’s aggression.

An ammunition company based in Scottsdale, Arizona, is offering to donate one million bullets to the Ukraine armed forces.

Ammo, which produces high-performance ammunition and components, said it would support Ukraine in its fight for independence and freedom, following the unprovoked invasion by Russia.

In a statement released on the company’s website, it said: “Ammo will formally offer to manufacture ammunition to donate to the Ukraine Armed Forces as they fight for their country’s continued independence.”

Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky said during a briefing the day after the invasion, that its citizens were defending their land and the future of their children. He also called on “every friend of Ukraine” to “come over” and help defend the country.

Zelensky has since urged Ukrainians to “go on the offensive” in his latest video address, however.

Ammo said in the statement: “Ammo stands firmly in support of Ukraine’s sovereignty and independence, as we stand for freedom and democracy everywhere.”

It added: “While we fervently hope for a quick and peaceful resolution to the crisis and that diplomacy will win the day, we condemn the Russian aggression and its threat to Ukraine’s territorial integrity and freedom.”

Ammo did not immediately respond to Insider’s request for comment, made outside of normal working hours.

On Monday, the EU said it would send weapons to Ukraine while also imposing other sanctions such as shutting its airspace to Russian planes. Meanwhile, Vladimir Putin put Russia’s nuclear deterrent forces on high alert for what he described as “illegitimate Western sanctions.”

Thousands of Ukrainians have now fled to other countries, while some have fled their hometowns and cities but vow to remain in Ukraine.

Efforts by neighboring countries to provide support and relief are ongoing. Insider’s Zahra Tayeb reported that a Romanian restaurant situated near the border with Ukraine is serving up to 100 free meals to refugees every day.