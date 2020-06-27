Arizona's attorney general sent a megachurch that hosted Trump a cease and desist letter over claims its air system could kill the coronavirus

Carlos Barria/Reuters Young people listen to U.S. President Donald Trump as he delivers an ‘Address to Young Americans’ at the Dream City Church in Phoenix, Arizona, U.S., June 23, 2020.

Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich issued cease and desist letters to Phoenix’s Dream City Church and Clean Air EXP on Friday.

Brnovich said in a press release that the megachurch and air filtration company may have misled consumers by saying they could neutralise the coronavirus.

Dream City Church, which hosted President Donald Trump on Tuesday, posted a video on Facebook over the weekend claiming its Clean Air EXP filtration system could kill “99% of COVID within 10 minutes.”

The church and Clean Air EXP later said they could not kill the coronavirus through an air filtration system.

Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich issued cease and desist letters to a megachurch and an air filtration company after the church claimed its air filtration system could kill the coronavirus.

President Donald Trump visited the church for a campaign event on Tuesday.

In a press release on Friday, Brnovich said Dream City Church and Clean Air EXP may have misled consumers by suggesting air systems could neutralise the novel coronavirus.

“We will not tolerate companies or individuals attempting to deceive or exploit the public during this public health crisis,” he said.

Dream City Church in Phoenix, Arizona, posted a video on Facebook over the weekend featuring senior pastor Luke Barnett and chief operations officer Brendan Zastro, in which they claimed their air filtration system from Phoenix-based Clean Air EXP could kill “99% of COVID within 10 minutes.”

The video has since been deleted, and the church issued a clarification in which it said the filtration does not eliminate the virus.

“We have heard Coronavirus and COVID used interchangeably,” the church said. “Our statement regarding the CleanAir EXP units used the word COVID when we should have said Coronavirus or COVID surrogates. We hope to alleviate any confusion we may have caused.”

Video: Dream City Church, the Phoenix venue hosting President Trump on Tuesday, posted this video saying that newly-installed technology in the church “kills 99.9% of COVID-19 within 10 minutes” & that folks can know that “when you come here you’ll be safe and protected.” pic.twitter.com/wFC85KPu95 — Vaughn Hillyard (@VaughnHillyard) June 22, 2020

Clean Air EXP says on its website that its air filtration system can eliminate test surrogates from some coronavirus strands, but not the one that causes the COVID-19 disease. The company performed tests on active coronavirus 229E test surrogate – one of the viruses responsible for the common cold.

The attorney general’s office said in its press release about cease and desist letters that Clean Air EXP “has advertised and continues to advertise that its air filtration products neutralise 99.9% of viruses that are ‘COVID-19 surrogates.'”

“Moreover, previous representations made by Clean Air EXP under the heading ‘COVID-19 REPORT’ on the company’s website suggested that its filtration systems would neutralise 99.9% of ‘coronavirus,’ when in fact this was based on testing of coronavirus 229E, a virus which causes the common cold,” the attorney general’s office said.

The attorney general’s office said Dream City was “placed on notice that misrepresentations and false promises related to the safety of church facilities may violate the Arizona Consumer Fraud Act.”

Dream City hosted the president for a Students for Trump rally on Tuesday. Photos from the event showed many people not wearing masks and sitting in close proximity to one another.

More than 66,000 cases of the coronavirus have been recorded in Arizona, and at least 1,535 people have died from the disease in the state. On Thursday, the Department of Health Services reported 88% of intensive care units were in use.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.