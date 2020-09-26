Rep. Ann Kirkpatrick looks to defend her seat against Brandon Martin in Arizona's 2nd Congressional District

Bill Clark/CQ Roll Call Ann Kirkpatrick, Democratic candidate for Congress from Arizona.

Rep. Ann Kirkpatrick will face Brandon Martin in Arizona’s 2nd Congressional District.

The district is located in the Southeast of the state and includes about two-thirds of the city of Tucson. It was previously represented by Sen. Martha McSally.

Martin previously ran to represent the district in 2018, but lost in the Republican primary election.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Democratic Rep. Ann Kirkpatrick is aiming defend her seat against Republican Brandon Martin in Arizona’s 2nd Congressional District.

The candidates

Though she is running for her second consecutive term, Kirkpatrick previously represented Arizona’s 1st Congressional District before being ousted after her first term by now-Rep. Paul Gosar.

She regained that seat in 2012 for two terms before running for the U.S. Senate against the late Sen. John McCain, whom she lost to by 13 per cent. In 2018, she was elected to replace outgoing representative and now Sen. Martha McSally in Arizona’s 2nd Congressional District. She currently sits on two powerful House committees: the Committee on Appropriations and the Committee on Agriculture.

Prior to the attempted assassination of former Rep. Gabby Giffords in 2011, Kirkpatrick was a staunch gun-rights supporter â€” a position which evolved since then. She has since co-sponsored legislation to increase background checks on gun purchases and ending a federal ban on gun violence research.

Martin, Kirkpatrick’s challenger, is a veteran of the U.S. Army and Army Reserves. In 2018, he ran in the Republican primary for Arizona’s 2nd Congressional District but came second behind Lea Marquez Peterson. His campaign platform is centered on reforming the immigration system, making English the official language of the United States and a requirement of naturalization, and is against raising taxes.

The district

Arizona’s 2nd Congressional District is located in the Southeast corner of the landlocked state. It is home to all of Cochise County and a portion of Pima County and includes close to two-thirds of Tucson, the state’s second-most populous city.

In 2016, the district voted for Hillary Clinton over now-President Donald Trump by about 5 percentage points, and backed Democratic Sen. Kyrsten Sinema over McSally by a margin of over seven percentage points in 2018, according to the Daily Kos.

The money race

According to the Centre for Responsive Politics, Kirkpatrick has raised $US1.4 million â€” over seven times more than Martin with $US186,000. Kirkpatrick also currently maintains a sizeable cash on hand advantage over her opponent. She has $US751,000 left to spend compared to Martin’s $US33,000.

What experts say

The race between Kirkpatrick and Martin is rated as “safe Democratic” by Inside Elections and The Cook Political Report and “likely Democratic” by Sabato’s Crystal Ball at the University of Virginia Centre for Politics.

Expanded Coverage Module: insider-voter-guide

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.