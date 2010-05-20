War Between The States: Utility Commissioner Threatens To Cut Off LA Power If They Boycott Arizona

According to NBC LA (via Drudge Report), an Arizona utility commissioner is going to shut off power to Los Angeles if LA decides to boycott Arizona.



NBC LA: In a letter to the city of LA, a member of Arizona’s power commission said he would ask Arizona utility companies to cut off the power supply to Los Angeles. LA gets about 25 per cent of its power from Arizona.

Mayor Antonio Villaraigosa is in Washington D.C., meeting with Mexican President Felipe Calderon, but his deputy chief of staff issued the following statement: “The mayor stands strongly behind the city council and he will not respond to threats from the state that has isolated itself from an America that values freedom, liberty and basic civil rights.”

Continue reading ->

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.