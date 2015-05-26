Aristocrat shares jump on poker machine profits

Joe Raedle/Getty Images

Aristocrat Leisure’s full year profit rose 66.8% to $110.1 million on strong growth in poker machines in Australia and the US.

Revenue increased 73.5% to $685 million.

CEO Jamie Odell says the results reflect accelerating momentum across key markets and segments.

“Year on year, we have more than doubled the percentage of total group revenues deriving from recurring sources to 47%, and growth across all our key recurring revenue segments is a particularly important and positive feature of this result,” Odell says.

He expects the second half of 2015 to be broadly in line with the first six months.

The company announced a steady interim dividend of 8 cents a share.

Aristocrat shares are up more than 6% to $8.40.

