Aristocrat Leisure Posts A $16 Million Loss

Aristocrat Leisure posted a full year statutory loss of $16 million but says its business is strong.

In the 12 months to September 30, the gaming company’s performance for the year was ahead with normalised profit after tax of $118.1 million, a 10.2% increase in reported terms.

However, write downs on the value of the Japan business and the sale of the lotteries business meant a statutory loss after tax of $16.4 million.

The company expects to grow market share and revenue in the year ahead.

CEO Jamie Odell says generally flat to weaker demand in a number of key segments will

be a constraint in 2015.

“Aristocrat will continue to focus on the things we can control – in particular improving our portfolio focus, competitiveness and earnings mix over the 2015 full year,” he says.

He expects a significant lift in the percentage of total revenues as the company integrates the recent purchase, Video Gaming Technologies.

Aristocrat shares are down more than 3% to $6.4.

