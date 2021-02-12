How books are handmade letter by letter at one of the last printing presses in the US

Austin Meyer, Emily Harger

  • Arion Press in San Francisco is one of the last printing presses of its kind in the United States.
  • Each letter of an Arion Press book is handmade from molten lead, and a single book can take years to complete.
  • The advent of cheaper and faster printing has led traditional printing methods to fade away.
