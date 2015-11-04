This lamp adjusts colour and brightness according to your body clock

In the morning, Ario wakes you up with the warm brightness of a sunrise.

During the day, it brightens to stimulate productivity.

Before bed, it dims and glows softer, preparing your body for sleep.

Developed by a former Microsoft executive and based on research from NASA and Harvard Medical School, the smart lamp uses WiFi to mimic the human body’s natural circadian rhythm. It promotes wakefulness when your morning coffee falls short and sleepiness when backlit screens are telling your brain to stay awake.

According to Ario CEO Brian Hoskins, the lamp serves a need in today’s screen-obsessed culture.

“For thousands of years, humans have lived by the sun’s natural light-dark cycle,” said Hoskins in a press release. “With the invention of artificial lights and modern electronics, our bodies no longer have proper cues of light colour, intensity, and direction. We created Ario to provide a simple, well-designed solution to this problem.”

Ario is the first of its kind — a hybrid between the popular mobile app Flux, which dims your devices’ brightness based on the time of day, and products like the Wake-Up Light, which awakens people with soft light instead of jarring alarms.



As people spend more time with Ario, the lamp begins to learn their preferences. It can remember when you tend to wake up and when you usually go to bed. When your brain needs to start producing melatonin, the hormone responsible for restful sleep, Ario knows to kick in so you’re groggy at just the right time.

It can be paired with a smartphone app for customised programming or used as a normal lamp, adjusting automatically.

The best evidence available to sleep scientists suggests people are healthiest when they’re operating on a restful seven to eight hours of sleep. If we wake up at the same time each day, fill the room with natural light, and minimise our exposure to electronics with harshly lit screens, we can maximise our productivity and wellbeing.

To better achieve that goal for the sleep-deprived masses, Hoskins and his team have launched a Kickstarter campaign that will conclude later this December. As of this writing, the company has raised $US33,010 of its $US50,000 goal.

