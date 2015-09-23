Mark Zuckerberg's sister is joining VC firm Kleiner Perkins

LinkedIn Arielle Zuckerberg

Venture Capital firm Kleiner Perkins was famously late to invest in Facebook. But now the firm will have a Zuckerberg working in house.

Arielle Zuckerberg, a younger sister of Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg, is joining the Silicon Valley venture capital firm as an associate partner, according to a report in TechCrunch.

Arielle Zuckerberg, who has worked at Google and most recently worked at mobile app management startup Humin, will join Kleiner next month.

According to TechCrunch, the 26-year-old Arielle is being brought in “as ‘personable’ partner to interface with and relate to early-stage startups for the firm’s growth fund.”

Kleiner is one of the Valley’s most prestigious VC firms, having backed such tech behemoths as Google and Amazon. But the company has been criticised for missing out on the newer generation of tech startups. And the firm’s investments have been overshadowed of late by the high-profile gender discrimination lawsuit of a former partner — a case in which Kleiner ultimately prevailed.

Arielle Zuckerberg is one of several Zuckerberg siblings. Randi, her older sister, previously worked at Facebook.

Kleiner Perkins declined to comment.

NOW WATCH: The most expensive and extravagant vacations in the world



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.